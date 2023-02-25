The Courier
Former Ballarat Orphanage building opens to public

Erin Williams
Erin Williams
Updated February 27 2023 - 10:28am, first published February 26 2023 - 9:00am
Journey Early Learning's Regina Kaye (administrator) and Julie Oxlade (educator). Picture by Kate Healy

A new early learning centre in a former Ballarat Orphanage building seeks to save the site's significant heritage value.

