A new early learning centre in a former Ballarat Orphanage building seeks to save the site's significant heritage value.
The Victoria Street building, which has sat dormant since Damascus College junior students relocated to Mount Clear in December 2010, was opened to the public on Saturday.
The building previously known as the toddler's block has gone through a lengthy planning process to create the Journey Early Learning centre.
Although completed, the child care and kindergarten facility will not open until April as staff work through a "historical package".
Journey Early Learning business performance manager Julia Lambropoulos said the centre's staff would be trained in the site's history as an orphanage.
"We are trying to preserve some of that history within the character of the building (with) all of the brickwork. We are really just starting a new leaf, changing it from that feel that it had to something really special for the children. That flows through all of our environments," Ms Lambropoulos said.
"We just want to be respectful to the community and the building and its history, which is why we are taking our time with the building and not rushing in to opening our doors."
About 20 former residents of the orphanage attended a morning tea on Friday and were "overwhelmed with joy" by the redevelopment.
"There is the sad (past) and there is that history but we want to bring back the fun memories and we want to bring back joy into our beautiful spaces. The character of the building itself is amazing," Ms Lambropoulos said.
Developers have exposed some of the building's original brick walls and photographs of the orphanage are displayed on them.
About 200 people attended the community day and there would be more opportunities for the community to be involved with the centre.
The Victoria Street service will offer 88 spots for babies to four-year-old children. Ms Lambropoulos said there was a couple of staff members still to be recruited.
Journey Early Learning has five services within the Ballarat region, with three currently open.
