St Patrick's College snuck home by a single point in the race for the 2023 Boys' Rowing Premiership at Head of the Lake on Sunday, beating out Ballarat Clarendon College as the premiership-fight went down to the final race.
A second-place finish in the boys open division one race meant St Pat's had done enough to hold off Clarendon, finishing on top with 45 points.
While the boys' premiership came down to the final race, Loreto College clinched the 2023 Girls' Rowing Premiership with plenty of time remaining in the day.
Loreto earned 46 out of a maximum 54 points, with flawless six-point hauls across all year nine and 10 girls divisions as well as girls' open fourth division.
It means Loreto has now won seven girls' premierships since 2015, finishing 11 points clear of second-placed Ballarat Clarendon College and 12 points ahead of Ballarat Grammar School in third.
Loreto College: 46
Ballarat Clarendon College: 35
Ballarat Grammar School: 34
Damascus College: 14
Ballarat High School: 6
St Patrick's College: 45
Ballarat Clarendon College: 44
Ballarat Grammar School: 24
Damascus College: 9
Ballarat High School: 2
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.