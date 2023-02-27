Victoria in box seat with grand final opportunity looming | BHBR Finals Week 1 preview

A place in the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Tuesday pennant grand final is on the line for Victoria and BMS on Tuesday, as the competition enters its first week of finals action.
The top-four sides qualified for the three-week long finals series, with the top four not set until the final round of the season.
Victoria came from the clouds to snatch the minor premiership, having not sat at the top of the ladder all season long, while both BMS and City Oval let a golden opportunity slip in round 18.
Reigning premiers City Oval will go head-to-head in an elimination final against Midlands, which secured a place in finals with a last-round victory against Buninyong.
Both the qualifying final and semi final will be played at Sebastopol Bowling Club on Tuesday.
Victoria team manager Max Philipson admitted his Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Tuesday pennant side was not expecting to finish the season on top of the standings, but following some final-round chaos that is exactly where his division one side lines up.
"It was only four or five weeks ago we were wondering whether we'd even make it into the top four," Philipson said.
"But everything fell our way which is excellent, and the way the finals are set up, that is probably looking alright for us as well."
Victoria will enjoy a double-chance opportunity in week one of the finals, with the loser of its clash with BMS set to play the winner of City Oval's knockout final with Midlands in week two.
"We're doing really well as a club this year, we've got our division three side preparing for finals also," Philipson said.
"We've got four teams in the Saturday pennant finals on top of that which is terrific."
Victoria and BMS matched up only three weeks ago, in which the minor premiers won 77 (14) to 39 (2).
It saw the two teams split their season meetings 1-all, following BMS' triumph in round 7.
City Oval and Midlands have also both taken one win off of each other this season, with Midlands winning by 20 shots in round 10 and City Oval taking all three rinks in the round one affair.
