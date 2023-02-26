A man has been killed on the Maryborough-St Arnaud Road - while another driver is recovering after a crash on the Geelong-Ballan Road.
A 53-year-old driver died after his twin-cab ute left the and slammed into a tree around 12.15pm Sunday at Rathscar, 18km North West of Maryborough.
Police said the man was from the Grampians region.
Officers will prepare a report for the Coroner.
BEREMBOKE
Meanwhile on Saturday a 25-year-old Geelong woman was taken to Grampians Health (Ballarat Base) in a stable condition after a collision on the northern edge of the Brisbane Ranges.
The car came off the road and hit a gumtree on the Geelong-Ballan Road at Beremboke.
Police said she was not conscious, but still inside the car when the accident was first reported.
At least two ambulance crews attended, as well as police from Gordon and Moorabool Highway Patrol, who are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information on these accident should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
