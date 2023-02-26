The Courier

Cars hit trees in separate accidents

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated February 27 2023 - 9:59am, first published 8:38am
File photo.

A man has been killed on the Maryborough-St Arnaud Road - while another driver is recovering after a crash on the Geelong-Ballan Road.

