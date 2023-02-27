The Courier
Focus shifts to State Championships for triumphant Ballarat Clarendon College

By Edward Holland
February 27 2023 - 3:00pm
Tristan Nijhof and Alexander Grove celebrate following Ballarat Clarendon College's triumph at Head of the Lake. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Fresh off of a dream day out at the Ballarat Associated Schools Head of the Lake, Ballarat Clarendon College is wasting no time as its rowers turn their attention to State Championships at the weekend.

