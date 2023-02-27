Focus shifts to State Championships for triumphant Ballarat Clarendon College

Fresh off of a dream day out at the Ballarat Associated Schools Head of the Lake, Ballarat Clarendon College is wasting no time as its rowers turn their attention to State Championships at the weekend.
Boys firsts crew coach Ian Peele was already thinking about Nagambie's championships following his crew's triumph at Lake Wendouree.
"We have State Championships this week to look forward to," Peele said.
"Obviously we'll have a chat to try and make sure we stay on top of things and see if we can keep the ball rolling from here.
"We're looking forward to getting out there at Nationals in March as well."
Both of Clarendon's boys and girls crews will head over to Western Australia at the end of March for the week-long 2023 Australian Rowing Championships.
Head of the Schoolgirls awaits Clarendon's victorious girls crew prior to Nationals, with girls firsts crew coach Matt Olver excited by the eventful month ahead.
"From here the girls will look through to Head of the Schoolgirls in the middle of March," Olver said.
"The seniors will be at State Championships on the weekend and Nationals a bit later on.
"It will be good to get over there and see what we can do at that level."
Clarendon's girls crew boasts Australian representatives Lucy Richardson and Katie Jackson, who both featured in Clarendon's 2022 Nationals crew.
Jackson believes this year's crew could "definitely" challenge other schools at National Championships.
"The times we're averaging are similar to last year, Lucy and I have improved since last year and the girls that have come in this year are very strong," Jackson said.
Jackson and Richardson wrapped up perfect Head of the Lake careers, with the unstoppable pair winning year nine, year 10 and senior Head of the Lake division one events across their four years of competing.
Ballarat Clarendon will be joined by fellow Ballarat associated schools at both State and National Championships, as well as the Head of the Schoolgirls Regatta at Barwon River.
Schools will travel to Nagambie for days two and three of the State Championship regatta on Saturday and Sunday, before heading to Perth for the National Championships from March 27 to April 2.
