There's a new generation of little learners hitting the classrooms across Ballarat and photographers from The Courier have done the miles to capture photographs of all the cute faces starting on their school journey.
There are 124 foundation classes across 76 government, Catholic and independent primary schools in the wider Ballarat region, whose pictures all appear in Big Steps Little Feet, here online and published in The Courier on March 1.
The smiling faces of more than 1940 prep pupils, who last month took the first steps in their school lives, appear in the much-anticipated feature.
The Courier has been capturing the faces of prep pupils across the Ballarat region for decades as part of the annual Big Steps Little Feet feature, providing a snapshot of the region's population and areas of growth.
