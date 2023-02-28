The Courier
GALLERY | Big Steps Little Feet 2023: Meet Ballarat's new generation of prep pupils

By Michelle Smith
March 1 2023 - 5:30am
Prep pupils from Woady Yaloak Primary School's Scarsdale campus run into their new future as school students. Picture by Adam Trafford

There's a new generation of little learners hitting the classrooms across Ballarat and photographers from The Courier have done the miles to capture photographs of all the cute faces starting on their school journey.

Michelle Smith

