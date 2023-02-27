The Courier

Ballarat Bolts progress to women's one-day finals on winning note

February 27 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily McNeight - shone with bat and ball for Ballarat Bolts. Picture by Luke Hemer

Ballarat Bolts will meet Brighton District in a semi-final after finishing the Victorian women's community cricket one-day shield season on a high.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.