Ballarat Bolts will meet Brighton District in a semi-final after finishing the Victorian women's community cricket one-day shield season on a high.
Bolts defeated Frankston by 46 runs at Seaford on Sunday to finish second on the ladder.
Emily McNeight starred with the bat and ball for Ballarat.
She made an unbeaten 97 in Ballarat's 6-162.
This is her highest score for the Bolts, with her previous best being 94 not out in a semi-final in 2019, and her second half century of the season.
McNeight also dominated with the ball with 4-18 off 10 overs to help restricted Frankston to 5-116.
