Ballarat champion trainer Emma Stewart will line up a record-breaking four starters in arguably Australia's most prized race, the Miracle Mile.
Boom four-year-old Captain Ravishing, Honolua Bay, Mach Dan and Hurricane Harley will carry her hopes in the million dollar feature at Sydney's Menangle track on Saturday night.
Honolua Bay has been installed as favourite, while Captain Ravishing is the X-factor.
A win by any Stewart runners will provide a special story - none more than giving Stewart the biggest win of her already decorated career.
Captain Ravishing has been the most talked about pacer in Australia this year, but had to rely on an invitation into the Miracle Mile after being beaten into second place in the Chariots of Fire and missing out on automatic selection in the elite field.
Stewart's other three all qualified with race performances which guaranteed them a start.
Mach Dan was the first when he won the Newcastle Mile for the second year in a row.
He finished sixth in last year's Miracle Mile and since then has won the Geelong Pacing Cup and two Inter Dominion heats.
Honolua Bay locked his place in the group 1 with a stunning win 1:49.3 in the Allied Express Sprint at Menangle on Saturday night, coming from the back of the field in his customary style.
The six-year-old won three Inter Dominion heats and ran fourth in the heats, and has since finished second in the Ballarat Pacing Cup and won the AG Hunter Cup.
Hurricane Harley finished second in the Schweppes Sprint to cap off what has been a big return to the Stewart stable after an interrupted stay in Western Australia.
MEANWHILE, former Queensland driver Zac Chappenden has had a dream start to his move to Victoria to work at the Emma Stewart stable.
He drove the Stewart-trained Like A Wildfire to a win in the Horsham Pacing Cup on Sunday with just his second Victorian drive.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
