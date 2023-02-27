The Courier

Ballarat trainer lines up four in Miracle Mile

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated February 27 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 4:00pm
Honolua Bay has been installed as favourite for the Miracle Mile after a big win at Menangle on Saturday night. Picture by Stuart McCormick.

Ballarat champion trainer Emma Stewart will line up a record-breaking four starters in arguably Australia's most prized race, the Miracle Mile.

