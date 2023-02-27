Myrniong trotter Just Believe has added another group 1 on the way to securing the Aurora Australis crown.
Just Believe, trained by Jess Tubbs, already had the series in his keeping, but capped it off by taking out the $100,000 Australian Trotting Grand Prix at Melton on Saturday night.
Im Ready Jet, prepared by Anton Golino at Cardigan, was second in the seven-race carnival run throughout January and February.
Just Believe won three of the races, also including the EB Cochran Cup in Ballarat and Great Southern Star at Melton.
The seven-year-old has developed into Australia's best trotter, blossoming late in his career over the past six months.
He has won 10 races in that time and taken his career record to 18 wins from 56 starts for $650,000 in earnings.
Young reinsman Bailey McDonough had his first drive on Just Believe on Saturday night, landing the first group 1 success of his career.
