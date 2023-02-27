The Courier

Just Believe secures another group 1, McDonough lands first group 1

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated February 27 2023 - 1:19pm, first published 12:57pm
Bailey McDonoough - drove Just Believe with Greg Sugars in Sydney.

Myrniong trotter Just Believe has added another group 1 on the way to securing the Aurora Australis crown.

