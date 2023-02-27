A $50 million government building is yet to deliver on its promise to "revitalise" Ballarat's central business district as hundreds of offices reportedly remain vacant almost two years on from construction.
The state government's GovHub on Armstrong Street North was designed to accommodate 1000 public servants when it opened in April 2021, but the number of people currently using its "contemporary workspaces" full-time is understood to be much lower.
The government won't disclose the number - only saying the building is "fully allocated to departments and agencies" - but sources describe the site as "empty" and not meeting the expectations of nearby retail business operators.
Government publicity around the project emphasised its "economic benefits to the local community", with Wendouree MP Juliana Addison in May 2021 offering a warm welcome to workers who would "activate" the CBD.
But several business owners told The Courier this week they were still waiting for those benefits to materialise, as ongoing issues such as a lack of car parks, building faults, and the pandemic's lingering presence prevented the facility reaching its full capacity.
Mair Street sushi restaurant owner Meinan Ren said on Monday her impression was that the building had been "pretty empty" since opening and would "definitely benefit [businesses] more when fully occupied".
Ms Ren took over the 10-year-old 'Sushi Noodle' restaurant in March 2021 and said she had seen an upswing in daily sales thanks to GovHub, but still relied on long-term regulars for much of her business.
"They [GovHub workers] all work funny schedules - there's a lot of casuals, part-timers, so they don't come here every week," Ms Ren said.
"A lot of them prefer to work from home."
Sturt Street cafe owner Assaad Abi Dib said the promise of GovHub was the reason he decided to open a second location '3350 Coffee Bar' on Mair Street in October 2021.
"In about 2018, I heard it [GovHub] was going to bring life to Ballarat Central and I got really excited and looked for a coffee shop around that area because I knew that was what they [the workers] were going to need," he said.
Mr Abi Dib supports the government's vision to bring more office workers into the CBD, thereby increasing retail and hospitality day trade, but said his expectations had only been met "around 60 to 70 per cent" to date, and he was counting on things to improve.
"I'm waiting to see when it [GovHub] is full," he said.
"That's how it's supposed to be: everyone working in their offices.
"A lot of people opened [businesses] because of that."
At least one Mair Street hospitality business has gone up for sale since GovHub's opening.
Another Mair Street business owner, who did not wish to be named, said there were "definitely a lot of false promises" made in the lead up to the project, including by local real estate agents spruiking commercial spaces.
"I know when I bought my business, there was big talk about having GovHub over there and increased turnover because of them," the business owner said.
"We're definitely not seeing the projected turnover that any of the businesses around here were expecting with the number of people we were told would be in that building."
The Victorian Public Service's default position is three days a week in the office for all employees with any other arrangements tailored to individual circumstances.
When asked what could be done to better utilise the GovHub when not fully occupied, a Department of Government Services spokesperson said the department "regularly reviews requirements to accommodate changing business needs and to ensure efficient use of Government office accommodation".
They did not respond when asked if building features highlighted in promotional materials including a glass conservatory and "shared space for a cafe/bar, gallery or live music venue" had ever been open for public use.
Premier Daniel Andrews in July last year told The Courier's Alex Ford GovHub was "absolutely a pre-COVID investment".
"Does it look a bit different, may it be different and may it change and adapt, well yes it will, that's part of the reason why you build flexible buildings like this," Mr Andrews said at the time.
Meanwhile, state government employees continue to work out of an older office building at 402 Mair Street.
The Department of Treasury has confirmed there is currently no intention to sell the older building or to relocate staff to GovHub, with both buildings fully allocated to departments to meet their business requirements.
