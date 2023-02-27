Smart galloper Khoekhoe is back in form for Ballarat trainer Matt Cumani and on track to tackle a feature race at Moonee Valley.
The five-year-old showed plenty of promise early in his career, winning three of his first seven starts as a two and three-year-old.
Until taking out the $75,000 Miners Rest Community Cup,1600m, in Ballarat on Sunday though, he had not tasted success since October, 2020.
Khoekhoe ($41) ran away by 3.5 lengths at his second start this preparation, easily accounting for the well-fancied British Columbia ($2.50 favourite).
The win makes Khoekhoe exempt from a ballot for a $250,000 final of a series for Victorian trainers who did not have 15 or more metropolitan winners last season.
His jockey Celine Gaudray said Khoekhoe had been strong to the line.
She said he had responded to being allowed to roll along after having plenty in hand with 600m to go.
Khoekhoe was the first leg of a double for Cumani, who also scored with Venetian Lass ($11) in the Hygain Winners Choice Handicap, 1100m.
The double also continued a strong month for Cumani, giving him seven winners for February.
FOUR Ballarat stables saluted at Terang on Sunday - Ciaron Maher and David Eustace with Musgrave ($1.70 favourite) with international jumps jockey William McCarthy in the saddle in a highweight maiden; Henry Dwyer with Kasami in a benchmark64; Brady Cross with See Your Point ($8) in a benchmark58; and Birthday Suit ($4) in a 0-58 class.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.