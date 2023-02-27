FOUR Ballarat stables saluted at Terang on Sunday - Ciaron Maher and David Eustace with Musgrave ($1.70 favourite) with international jumps jockey William McCarthy in the saddle in a highweight maiden; Henry Dwyer with Kasami in a benchmark64; Brady Cross with See Your Point ($8) in a benchmark58; and Birthday Suit ($4) in a 0-58 class.