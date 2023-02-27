Redan to kick off BFNL practice matches

Ballarat Football Netball League clubs have confirmed their opponents for practice matches ahead of the 2023 BFNL season.
A City Oval clash between Redan and Gordon (CHFL) is the first of 23 matches before the season gets underway on Good Friday, April 7.
The games will provide coaches with a much-needed look at how their team is shaping up.
Ballarat's fixture with North Ballarat is the only intra-BFNL practice match.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.