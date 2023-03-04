For esteemed sculptor Linda Klarfeld, who was responsible for creating the busts of the 28th and 29th prime ministers of Australia, the opportunity to immortalise Scott Morrison would be a dream come true.
Klarfeld, who began studying the art form at the age of 14, has since gone on to develop an impressive portfolio including the likes of Tony Abbott, Malcolm Turnbull and British politician Alistair McAlpine.
While a set date has yet to be announced for the expressions of interest process, the City of Ballarat has confirmed it would start in the "coming months".
Klarfeld said if given the chance to create Mr Morrison's bust it would not only aid in her contribution to Australia's history but would also mean her achieving a milestone "trifecta".
"I want to play my part in the role of Australian history as this is a major historical project," she said.
Klarfeld, now 46, said she was first drawn to sculptures when she was seven, having constructed her own self-portrait bust at the tender age prior to any formal study.
"I started sculpting because I wanted a way for people to be able to live forever," she said.
Taking to bronze as her material of choice due to its durability, Klarfeld said with all her works it was vital to express both her subject's physical attributes as well as their "essence".
"I try to make it so that the person is represented in more than just their likeness, so that it gives you an impression of the actual person as if they were standing in front of you," she said.
The production schedule of the future bust was subject to the availability of the artist as well as Mr Morrison, the City of Ballarat's director community wellbeing Matthew Wilson said.
The Prime Ministers Avenue was officially opened by the Governor of Victoria, Sir Winston Dugan, on March 2, 1940 who unveiled the busts of the first six Prime Ministers.
The first 12 busts in the Prime Minister's Avenue were a gift to the people of Ballarat from prominent local benefactor and Member of Parliament, Richard Armstrong Crouch, who left a further bequest to ensure the continuation of the Avenue after his death.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
