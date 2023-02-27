Ballarat's failing bus system isn't the fault of drivers, according to a former CDC Victoria employee.
The Courier has reported on a variety of issues facing the network, including extensive commute times and overcrowding on the school bus service.
Now former worker Marcus Campbell, who left his job in February, said drivers endured daily harassment including verbal abuse, threats and being spat on.
"I resigned a week-and-a-half ago because of the constant abuse, death threats, physical threats, (being) spat at, knives pulled on me, you name it," he said.
One example of the daily struggle for drivers was Mr Campbell would wear sunglasses - not to protect his eyes from glare, but because it shielded him from passengers spitting at his face.
Because of this behaviour, Mr Campbell said it was common to leave stops before people arrived from their connecting train, as it was safer to drive with no passengers.
"We look after our own health, our own physical and mental health, by trying not to pick people up," he said.
Another problem facing drivers is fare evasion, Mr Campbell estimated about 80 per cent of passengers did not tap on when using the bus, and about 50 per cent of people thought it was free because so few people paid.
Employees have been instructed by CDC to not confront passengers over fare evasion, but for Mr Campbell it's symptomatic of the lack of respect shown to drivers.
While passengers are a serious issue, Mr Campbell said drivers were suffering from a lack of support from CDC, and the inefficiency of Ballarat's bus network made it impossible for them to deliver a quality service.
Aged 61, Mr Campbell had reservations about leaving the high-paying job as he was worried it would be difficult to find a position with a similar salary, but he said the toll on his health was too much.
"I can go make $1000 a week driving a truck, and not put up with the bullsh*t of being abused and threatened and spat on," he said.
"It eventually stuffs up your mental health - you start dreaming, you start shaking, you start having panic attacks."
Despite the impact on their health, Mr Campbell said many drivers stayed in the job because it paid well and the current cost of living crisis meant they did not have a choice.
"These people mentally are fried, they're shaky, they're on edge, so their driving capacity should be looked at," he said.
"They're a wreck mentally, they shake, it's just ridiculous."
Adding to tensions is a dispute between workers and CDC which could reduce the amount of drivers' paid breaks which is currently in front of the Fair Work Commission.
According to Mr Campbell, the problems with Ballarat's bus network are only going to get worse if paid breaks are reduced.
At the moment Mr Campbell said there were about two to three drivers resigning every week.
ALSO IN THE NEWS
If the changes do go ahead, Mr Campbell said it could cause mass walk-offs for the already strained workforce, and the network was "on the verge of collapsing".
Transport Workers Union Victoria & Tasmania branch secretary Mike McNess said the reduction in paid breaks was a serious issue for the entire community.
"Multi-national CDC have now declared a war on local bus drivers in Ballarat by attempting to reduce paid meal breaks without consideration of fatigue management and the public's safety," he said.
"What this signals to the TWU and the travelling public is that CDC are more concerned with reducing costs at the expense of fatigue management and public safety."
CDC was approached for comment.
If you or someone you know needs support:
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.