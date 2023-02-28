Ballarat sister and brother Alyssa and Leigh Benbow had a Victorian Junior Athletics Championships to remember.
The Eureka Athletic Club members won a combined seven gold medals at the three-day meet at the Lakeside Stadium in Melbourne over the weekend.
All the medals were in throwing events.
Alyssa took out the under-17 girls' shot put, discus and hammer.
Leigh stood on top of the podium for under-14 boys' discus, hammer, javelin and shot put.
Ballarat Regional Athletic Centre competitors took home a total of 31 medals, with six individual gold medallists.
Molly Fraser (Harriers) won the under-18 girls' long and triple jumps, Daisy Sudholz the under-18 girls' 3000m, Zac Grainger (Wendouree) the under-18 boys' 2000m steeple event and Grace Crowe the under-16 girls' 100 and 200m.
The state under-20 and open championships will be contested this weekend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.