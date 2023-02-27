One of the heroes of Ballarat's Eureka protests, John Joseph, is getting the recognition he deserves more than a hundred years after his death.
John Joseph was a pivotal figure in, and the first man to be tried for, the Eureka protests, a decisive moment in Australia's push towards democracy.
He is now being honoured by US ambassador Caroline Kennedy at his grave in Bendigo's White Hills cemetery.
Senior history lecturer at Federation University David Waldron said John Joseph's story was a reminder of the multicultural nature of Ballarat's goldfields in the 1850's.
"The goldfields in Australia were an inherently diverse, multicultural place for people finding a shared Australian identity," he said.
"There were African Americans here, there were people from the West Indies, people from the Indian subcontinent, there were Scandinavians, there were Germans, there were French, huge numbers of Irish of course, the gold rush was an incredibly diverse place."
Despite this, Mr Waldron said the connection between Ballarat and the African American community is rarely discussed.
There is even a sister city in California, now sadly deserted, named after Ballarat.
Mr Waldron said many African Americans came to the Australian goldfields as a refuge, where it was much safer than the U.S.
"I think the fact that so many African Americans came here looking for a new life and freedom, fleeing slavery in America was actually quite a heartening story for us," he said.
"At the time there were actually quite a lot of African Americans who fled here from the U.S, they were fleeing as former slaves, they were fleeing segregation."
"I've got some letters in the paper from African Americans who came to Ballarat saying things like, 'in Australia, at least, you can give evidence, as a black man in the United States there wouldn't be such evidence,'"
But this didn't mean there was no discrimination against African American people, Mr Waldron said it was believed John Joseph was the first to be tried because the courts thought it would be easier to convict a black person.
While the goldfields were a multicultural place where African American people had more rights than in the U.S, this didn't apply to everyone.
For example the Chinese community faced restrictive goldfields laws.
According to Mr Waldron, African American people were supportive of the Chinese community, because they didn't want to see racially based legislation coming into Australia after living through it in the U.S.
Similarly, Indigenous Australians did not have the same rights as many who came from overseas.
"[It's] one of the ironic tragedies of it all," Mr Waldron said.
