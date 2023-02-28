BMS is the first division one side through to the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Midweek pennant grand final, following its semi final win over minor premiers Victoria on Tuesday.
Victoria will live to see another day as it prepares to face Midlands in week two of the finals series after Midlands put together a flawless performance against reigning premeirs City Oval.
Midlands won all three rinks against City Oval in a 26-shot victory.
Midlands' David Speechley said Tuesday's semi-final triumph was "fantastic" for his club.
"City Oval beat us in the grand final last year so today was a bit of a grand final for us," Speechley said.
"We had a very close game with City Oval in the grand final but I think it is our turn now."
Midlands has been one of the most consistent sides all season long, with the bowling club's players full of confidence after a strong home-and-away season.
"We've played pretty well all year, we're a really solid side and I think we can go all the way," Speechley said.
"Every time we go out on the green we think we are going to win, I'm very confident in this group, we've got some strong, experienced players."
Interestingly, Midlands' Saturday pennant side also finds itself up against City Oval, with many players ready to do it all over again at the weekend.
"Most of the players we played today we'll line up against again on Saturday," Speechley said.
"We have always had a good rivalry with City Oval and the best part about it is that each time out it is a really good spirited game."
City Oval's triumphant Tuesday pennant side will match up against Victoria in the second week of Tuesday pennant finals.
Victoria fell to BMS in a competitive battle, with BMS taking two rinks to claim a 16-shot victory.
BMS' second-rink team, led by skipper Robert Dickinson, proved to be the crucial as they claimed a 14-shot victory.
Victoria came away with a win in a five-shot first rink, but ultimately fell 46-62 to BMS.
BMS now enjoys a week off as it waits to find out whether Victoria or Midlands make it through to the Tuesday pennant finale.
