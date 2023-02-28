The Courier
Midlands too strong for City Oval, BMS overcomes Victoria | BHBR Tuesday Pennant Finals Week 1 review

February 28 2023 - 5:00pm
Bethel Ryan of BMS in her side's semi final win over Victoria on Tuesday. Pictures by Lachlan Bence

BMS is the first division one side through to the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Midweek pennant grand final, following its semi final win over minor premiers Victoria on Tuesday.

