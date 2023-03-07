Warning call after two deaths, other fever cases likely from dangerous mosquito bites

UPDATE: MARCH 7
ANYONE who has been in the state's north near the Murray River, especially near Swan Hill or Echuca, is urged to watch for symptoms after Victoria recorded two more cases of Murray Valley encephalitis virus.
A second woman has died from the mosquito-borne virus and a man in his 70s is being treated in hospital.
The women, aged in her 60s, was most likely exposed to mosquitoes in the Greater Bendigo region. The man was likely to have been exposed in the Campaspe shire.
It follows the death of a woman in her 60s who lived in the Buloke Shire in the state's northwest in early February.
There has also been one confirmed case of Japanese encephalitis virus in the state this season but a study in northern Victoria revealed one in 30 people exhibited evidence of having had a Japanese encephalitis infection.
Victoria's health department is investigating a number of other suspected cases of these infections.
Both viruses can cause a rare but potentially serious infection of the central nervous system.
Symptoms may include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting and muscle aches, although most infected people do not have symptoms. In serious cases, people can develop meningitis or encephalitis - brain inflammations which can be fatal.
There is no vaccine against Murray Valley encephalitis but the virus is known to be circulating in mosquito populations in northern Victoria.
EARLIER, MARCH 2
MOSQUITOES are making a more stinging impact across the state this summer than first realised, new Victorian health department findings show.
People travelling to northern Victoria are urged to take extra precautions after a study of more than 800 people revealed one in 30 surveyed exhibited evidence of having a previous Japanese encephalitis infection.
Only one case has been reported this season.
Grampians Health has previously warned Ballarat residents to be careful on holidays, such as visiting the Murray River or Geelong's Bellarine Peninsula after flooding. There are still holiday periods ahead with the Labour Day long weekend in March and Easter in April.
"The vast majority of people who contract Ross River, Murray Valley encephalitis and Japanese encephalitis don't get sick at all - but if you do get sick, you can get seriously ill and have neurological damage," Grampians Public Health Unit chief strategy and regions office Rob Grenfell said.
Dr Grenfell had also confirmed commercial piggeries - and there were more in the Ballarat area than one might realise - have also been under close watch for Japanese encephalitis.
Vaccines are available for Japanese encephalitis but, due to low supplies, the state government has prioritised jabs for people in high exposure areas, including piggeries. Eligibility for the vaccine has also been extended across the state, including into Northern Grampians, Horsham, West Wimmera and Greater Bendigo.
Murray Valley encephalitis virus was detected in Horsham early in February, prompting Grampians Health to reiterate the importance of mosquito protection in the region.
No human cases have been reported but this virus transfer to humans via mosquito bites can cause fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, muscle aches and, in the most serious cases, brain infection.
Before this, the last human case of Murray Valley encephalitis in Victoria was recorded in 1974 after major flooding.
This follows warnings earlier this year for the rise of other mosquito-borne diseases such as Ross River fever and Barmah Forest fever, particularly in popular Ballarat holiday spots on the Bellarine Peninsula and along the Murray River.
All diseases can cause fever-like symptoms and lingering debilitating symptoms.
Victoria's deputy chief health officer Deborah Friedman urged people to take "sensible steps" to avoid mosquito bites: wear long, loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing, use insect repellents, clear stagnant water around homes or properties, and avoid the outdoors when mosquitoes are observed, especially at dusk and dawn.
Friedman said the fact that Victoria had recorded a case of Japanese Encephalitis this mosquito season indicates the virus continues to circulate in parts of Victoria.
"By finding more cases than we were previously aware of, this important research reinforces the risk to all in the community that mosquito-borne diseases pose - especially in light of recent flood activity," Victoria's deputy chief health officer Deborah Friedman said.
Grampians Health also issued a warning this summer amid a rise in homemade mosquito repellents and unsafe chemical concoctions. Dr Grenfell reinterated supermarket and pharmacy mosquito repellents were safe and regulated by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration.
