Check out this year's grade sixers back when they were preppies

They're in grade six now, but back in 2017, they were just starting their journey.
Below you will see 125 photos of grade preps throughout the Ballarat region - every prep from every class at every school from Beaufort to Ballan.
The Courier has kept up Big Steps, Little Feet for almost two decades years now, providing an unrivalled archive for preps - or foundation students - from across the region.
This year's issue is no different, with 124 photos.
A lot has changed since 2017 - some schools have grown massively, while new ones have opened.
READ MORE:
The Courier's 2023 Big Steps, Little Feet publication will be released on March 1 - get your copy in the morning paper, or check out the online gallery from 6am.
Don't forget our photo sales desk will be open - the pictures make for great future 18th or 21st birthday presents, or as a keepsake for the family.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.