Despite recording an "improved financial position", the City of Ballarat, like many entities, is still grappling with staff shortages.
The staff gaps have led to a budget surplus but this has also been fed by major public works progressing slower than expected including road testing, the airport runway, Bakery Hill precinct and the $3.5 million public library overhaul.
At the council's February 22 meeting, an update was provided to councillors on the city's quarterly performance for the six months up until December 31, 2022.
The report noted that the city remains in surplus, but this is only because they aren't paying as many employee wages.
Council's quarterly performance up until September 30, 2022 recorded $136 million in extra funds, a drop of more than 30 million when comparing this month's report.
Specifically, of the $39.8 million which was allocated for staff, only $34 million had been spent.
This was due to "ongoing vacant positions" including "a permanent saving of $766,000 in the annual Workcover Premium to budget."
However, the council had outlined a plan to recruit a maximum of 10 new trainees in the second half of 2022-23.
To date, the City of Ballarat's corporate services director John Hausler said the council was working on securing two trainee positions and finalising a third.
"Our Information, Communication and Technology department is in the process of employing two trainee positions, while Customer Experience is also finalising a position," Mr Hausler said in a statement.
He added recruitment for other trainee roles across the organisation would be undertaken in the coming months.
Other factors which contributed to the surplus were a downturn in materials spending of almost $15 million from the designated $46.66 million, to the actual amount of $31.74 million.
The report wrote this discrepancy was to due to to the timing of when invoices were issued and when works were delivered.
Notable items impacting this balance included savings from payments to the Environment Protection Authority (EPA) for the council's waste levy, which must be paid by the city for all licenced landfills in the region on a quarterly basis; as well as Heritage LED upgrades for street lighting.
It was also revealed council was spending far less on capital works than expected, down $50 million from $78.4m to $24.7m.
Council blames the drop, which represents 31.5 per cent of the year-to-date adjusted budget, on "a timing issue" - many projects were expected to be completed by June 30 2023, and several were deferred to 2024.
The report also highlighted areas were a significant amount of money had been allocated but had not been spent included for Dynamic Cone Penetrometer (DCP) works, which is used to determine the strength of soils for the city's roads.
More than $11 million had been set aside for this project however, only $492,000 has been used so far.
Others also included the redevelopment of the Ballarat Central Library with only six per cent of the budgeted $3.56 million having being spent; 10 per cent of the Bakery Hill precinct funds being spent and only a little more than one per cent of the money for Ballarat Airport's runway upgrade being spent.
As for the backlog in planning applications the council has struggled to sift through, the report illustrates the city's statutory planning team is "now" starting to reduce it, with a shift "towards greater efficiency longer term".
Councillors are set to be briefed on this progress at a meeting on March 1.
Council has also set aside money to account for rapid inflation - for example, on November 30 2022 this reserve was reduced to $5.3 million after $489,000 had been allocated to the Ballarat Central Library works.
IN THE NEWS:
The report recommended leftover funds from this reserve to be held to help in supporting an ongoing debt which requires the council to pay a partial amount for a $21.3 million loan.
As of December 31 2022, the City of Ballarat had a net worth of $2.37 billion.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.