City of Ballarat's quarterly financial report reveals staff shortages ongoing

By Malvika Hemanth
March 1 2023 - 5:00am
The City of Ballarat's quarterly performance report for the quarter ending December 31 2022 has revealed the council has recorded a $104.2 million in extra funds but at the cost of a lack of employees. Picture by Alex Dalziel.

Despite recording an "improved financial position", the City of Ballarat, like many entities, is still grappling with staff shortages.

