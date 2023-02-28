Ballarat detectives have charged three men after an early morning pursuit from Melton to Ballan.
Police allege the stolen vehicle was seen speeding at more than 170kmh - 60km over speed limit - on the Western Freeway at 12.30am on Tuesday.
"Stop sticks were deployed on the freeway and the vehicle came to a stop at a service station in Ballan where three men were arrested," a police spokesperson said.
The trio were charged by detectives from the Ballarat Divisional Response Unit
A 30-year-old man of no fixed address has been charged with dangerous driving while being pursued, theft of motor vehicle, driving in a dangerous manner, possessing a controlled weapon and other related offences.
He was been remanded to appear at Ballarat Magistrates' Court.
Also facing the same court will be a 21-year-old Frankston man.
He has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and handling stolen goods.
A 33-year-old Clyde man has been charged with theft of motor vehicle, handle stolen goods, possessing house-breaking implements and possessing a controlled weapon.
He has been bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates' Court on July 17.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
