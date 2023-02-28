They say a magician never reveals his secrets.
But this Thursday, it's much more than secrets on show at Ballarat Civic Hall when comedy magic show The Naked Magicians take the stage.
"We've stripped away the magician stereotypes and take magic to an audience that wouldn't normally experience ... magic that's naughty," one half of the duo, Mike Tyler, told The Courier.
"It's magic, comedy and it gets you a little hot under the collar."
Best friends originally from Brisbane, the magicians Mr Tyler and Christopher Wayne are the only Australian magic show to have a Las Vegas residency and each found commercial success performing - clothed - before this show in London's West End, New York, Edinburgh and Hong Kong.
Their residency alongside magician David Copperfield began at MGM Grand in Las Vegas in 2019.
"We wanted to take this show everywhere, not just the main capital cities," Mr Tyler said.
"We love regional audiences. They're so laidback, they've got a great sense of humour so we have a great time."
The Naked Magicians entered its tenth year in 2023 and is strictly for audiences over 18 years.
"All of the jokes centre around cheeky topics you might only talk about with your friends after a few wines," Mr Tyler said.
"It's pure entertainment."
The pair start the performance fully dressed, but it does not end that way.
"My favourite thing to perform is the finale, the audience erupts with applause and laughter," Mr Tyler said.
"I've never seen anything like it in a magic show before. It's the big reveal, you might say.
"Leave the kids at home."
The Naked Magicians will perform at Ballarat Civic Hall on Thursday March 2 at 7.30pm.
