Ballarat NHW to be revived with meeting at Lucas

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated March 1 2023 - 1:05pm, first published February 1 2023 - 12:59pm
Neighbourhood Watch in action. Picture supplied.

Neighbourhood Watch is being relaunched in Ballarat with a 630pm Wednesday information session at the Lucas Community Centre in Coltman Plaza.

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

