Neighbourhood Watch is being relaunched in Ballarat with a 630pm Wednesday information session at the Lucas Community Centre in Coltman Plaza.
The meeting will look at NHW has evolved over time and its focus on the protection of protection of homes, keeping kids safe and promoting links with locals
Organiser Acting Sergeant Dominic Alderman said the program was about improving quality of life - as well as building community connections that could prove invaluable in a time of crisis.
Speakers from NHW in Melbourne will talk about the program on the night.
Acting Sergeant Alderman said he was grateful to the City of Ballarat for providing the venue for the March 1 meeting.
Around 60 Local Government area have NHW programs - including one in Avoca which turned 40 in 2019.
There are currently none listed in Ballarat, Moorabool or Hepburn.
People wanting details should go to nhw.com.au
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
