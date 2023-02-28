The Boral bluestone gravel quarry at Dunnstown is about to get a whole lot bigger - and will extend into the neighbouring localities of Yendon and Navigators.
A report to Moorabool Council indicates Boral has purchased 200 Navigators-Dunnstown Road and 62 Hewittsons Road.
It is also been given DELWP (now DEECA) approval to buy nearby Howards Road from the Crown.
Councillors will vote on Wednesday whether to formally discontinue the unsealed road, which forms the southern boundary of the current quarry.
"Public submissions were received from three respondents in relation to the proposed road discontinuance," Council executive manager and report author Celeste Gregory said.
"Two of the three objections to the closure of Howards Road expressed a wish for Hewittsons Road to be extended to offset the closure.
"Should Council conditions be met for the extension of Hewisttson's Road, the objectors are willing to withdraw their submission."
Another objection said Howards Road was vital for people with machinery or vehicles too heavy to use the Navigators bluestone bridge.
Other objectors were concerned that Howards Road was one of the few in the area that had almost no heavy truck traffic - and was ideal for moving livestock and machinery.
Council officers have recommended that Boral be allowed to take over Howards Road, but only if they can extend Hewittsons and seal the entire length of the road.
Moorabool Council meeting will be held from 6pm Wednesday at the Ballan chambers in Stead Street.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
