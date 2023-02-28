The Courier

Moorabool Council to vote on quarry road east of Ballarat

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
March 1 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Boral has purchased nearby properties and wants Howards Road (red) formally discontinued. In return, Moorabool wants Hewittsons Road extended and fully sealed.(yellow). Picture MSC.

The Boral bluestone gravel quarry at Dunnstown is about to get a whole lot bigger - and will extend into the neighbouring localities of Yendon and Navigators.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.