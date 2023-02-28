The Courier
Works under way on Art Gallery of Ballarat screen in Alfred Deakin Place

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated March 2 2023 - 2:12pm, first published February 28 2023 - 2:40pm
Alfred Deakin Place. Picture by Lachlan Bence

ALFRED Deakin Place's new jumbovision-style screen will be in play by July, according to City of Ballarat's latest update on the installation.

