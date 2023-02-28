ALFRED Deakin Place's new jumbovision-style screen will be in play by July, according to City of Ballarat's latest update on the installation.
Carpentry works for the five-metre screen are set to be complete by the end of March to make way for landscaping in the area.
While predominantly to be a tool to extend the Art Gallery of Ballarat's exhibition space to outside, the screen will also support public events in Alfred Deakin Place.
City of Ballarat has flagged this could be for screening movies and sporting events or as the backdrop for performance art and public speakers.
It is unclear whether this could play a role in the 2026 Commonwealth Games, of which Ballarat is a co-host city.
The outdoor art space is likely to play a similar role to Melbourne's Federation Square where the final works of Ballarat Indigenous street artist Josh Muir were projected last year as part of his posthumous exhibition This Space.
Alfred Deakin Place already showcasing public creative pieces on the Annex Wall.
Four backlit, solar powered exhibition panels are set to be installed and programmed by mid-year.
Improved seating areas and landscaping are also part of the design in a bid to encourage the community to linger longer in the outdoor space.
IN OTHER NEWS
Alfred Deakin Place and Camp Street have become popular destinations for food and cultural festivals, such as Food Truck Fridays as part of Ballarat Begonia Festival.
The exhibition screen will be used to display visual art 24 hours a day with a light sensor for screen brightness to better complement natural light.
The $175,000 project has been fully funded by the state government's COVID-19 safe outdoor activation fund.
City of Ballarat councillor Mark Harris said the screen was a fantastic way to get people out and enjoy the atmosphere.
"This project is about creating an outdoor space to support our artists and give the members of the public a place to enjoy what the Art Gallery of Ballarat can offer and in turn further supporting the creative industries," Cr Harris said in a media statement.
A City of Ballarat survey showed 70 per cent of respondents approved of outdoor dining and activation areas and that they would be prepared to walk to active outdoor spaces that were aesthetically pleasing, with good design and weather protection.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.