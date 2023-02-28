A historic Canadian gully and home to a heritage listed former gold mine has become a dumping ground for rubbish and waste.
Neighbour Greg Lamb moved to Mount Pleasant in August last year and said it was a disappointing sight to find when exploring the area.
"The deeper we have explored the tracks the worse the problem appears to become," he said.
"We have even witnessed cars pulling up and committing these offences in broad daylight whilst we are out walking, though unfortunately, departing quicker than we have so far been able to identify their vehicles."
Prince Regent Gully, near the intersection of Elsworth Street West and Geelong Road, was an extension of the gold mining era Canadian Lead where the Chinese-owned Woah Hawp Canton Mine ran from in 1882 to 1902.
In 2023, the gully is dry and its tracks are open for bike riders, hikers, and dog walkers to use.
Mr Lamb said he hoped the area would not be fenced off as a "knee-jerk" reaction to the problem, but a Sovereign Hill spokesperson told The Courier it would install locked gates and signs at the area's main entrances.
"We are considering the installation of CCTV cameras also," they said.
The spokesperson said they were taking the "very disappointing" dumping seriously and it had recently come to the association's attention.
"We have worked hard to raise the standard of upkeep of this land but recent work we have undertaken to reduce vegetation has made the area more accessible to vehicles," the spokesperson said.
"We will arrange for the rubbish to be cleared as soon as possible."
City of Ballarat director of infrastructure and environment Bridget Wetherall said the council condemned environmental vandals and discourages rubbish dumping in all forms.
"When community members report illegal rubbish dumping on Council owned land, City of Ballarat compliance officers will inspect, remove the rubbish and collect evidence for litter investigation purposes," she said.
