The Courier's annual Big Steps Little Feet feature provides an insight in to the naming trends that were popular four, five or six years ago.
It also shows the great variation in spellings of names, both common and more unusual, that teachers have to get their heads around when marking the role.
This year one of the more popular names for girls is Hazel, continuing a long-running trend of parents rediscovering names that could be considered 'old fashioned'.
Lilith and Vivienne/Vivian also followed suit, gaining in popularity along with names with a floral background including Violet, while several of the 124 prep classes across the Ballarat region feature a Macey/Maci/Maisie/Maise, Lacey, Aria/Aariyah or Addison.
For boys, the name Reuben/Rueben was popular along with Ashton, Jakobi/Jacobi/Jakobe/Jacoby, Bodhi/Bohdi, Alfie, Jax/Jackson and Wyatt/Whyatt.
At Miner's Rest Primary School there is an Arlo in each of its three foundation classes.
The trends of using what are traditionally considered surnames as first names, or the names of US cities, particularly for boys, show no sign of slowing.
Among the preps starting their first year of school in 2023 are Carsen, Bentley, Judd, Mason, Ashby, Carter, Huxley, Boston, Denver, Knox, Landon, Nash, Griffin, Kennedy and Gladstone.
Names starting with Z have been steadily increasing in recent years, with this year's class lists featuring Zakk, Zephyr, Zahra, Zeke, Zedith, Zelda, Zeppelin, Zarieah, Zane and Zayvier.
