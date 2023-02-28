THE city's final COVID-19 testing hub has close in continued steps towards community co-existing with the virus.
UFS' COVID-19 clinic on Doveton Street shut on Tuesday after almost two years having shifted from the Lucas Community Hub early in the pandemic.
This comes at the end of a Commonwealth government contract, winding back dedicated testing and vaccination clinics. The UFS COVID-19 vaccination clinic based at the same site, but off Dana Street.
Demand for COVID-19 testing centres has waned with changed pandemic restrictions and wider access to rapid antigen tests. People can still seek polymerase chain reaction tests, better known as PCRs, through their general practitioner if need.
Grampians Health's public drive-through COVID-19 testing site on Creswick Road took its last swab in September.
Free RATs are available via designated council sites across the state. In Ballarat these can be accessed at Sebastopol Library.
UFS is advising anyone with COVID-19 to contact their GP immediately if their symptoms worsen or if they are likely to be eligible for anti-viral medication.
During its operation, UFS conducted 99,725 PCR tests with 5,862 positive tests recorded.
The testing clinic's GP team also managed 680 COVID-positive patients who did not have access to a regular GP to help with their symptoms.
UFS COVID-19 clinic had been operating seven days a week.
The not-for-profit health organisation still offers COVID-19 vaccinations to the public via its pharmacies.
Jab eligibility expanded last week with anyone aged 18-plus urged to get a booster jab if it had been at least six months since their last COVID-19 vaccination dose or a positive COVID-19 infection.
There were 64 active case in Ballarat on Friday, according to the latest Victorian health department numbers, and 82 cases in the past week. This is a slight rise on a week earlier.
Experts have long insisted this is likely only a small portion of cases, due to a lack of self-reporting.
An average of five Victorian lives were lost to COVID each day in the past week.
UFS chief executive officer Matt Vagg said paid tribute to his teams' work to help the community through the pandemic.
"It has been a pleasure for UFS to have served the community by establishing the COVID-19 testing clinic in Ballarat at the beginning of the pandemic when we were all grappling with the impact this virus would have on our lives," Mr Vagg said.
"The PCR testing service played a vital role in the community's response to the pandemic, particularly in the period prior to RATs becoming more widely used."
