Ballarat's Georgia Amoore's dominant collegiate season with Virginia Tech has been rewarded with Atlantic Coast Conference team of the year honours.
Amoore averaged the seventh-most points per game in the ACC with 14.6 and the third-highest assist average of 5.4 per game.
Former Ballarat Rush coach and Miners legend, Eric Hayes, said Amoore's success with the Hokies came as no surprise.
"Since I've been here in Ballarat I've never seen anyone work as hard as she did," Hayes said.
"She did extra work every day, improving all facets of her game, whatever she needed to do to have an advantage, she would do it.
"If you showed her something, by the next time you saw her not only could she do it but she just knew exactly how to use it and be really effective with it."
The 21-year-old made history for Virginia Tech basketball in December, recording the first triple-double in program history in December.
Amoore also scored a career-high 27 points in the Hokies' drought-breaking win against NC State.
"She's just having the best time at Virginia Tech and I think that has always been key for her," Hayes said.
"As hard as she worked, she was always smiling and enjoying the work that she did."
Hayes said that Amoore's achievements with the Hokies help put the spotlight on Ballarat's strong basketball connection.
"Everything that she's done has been a shining light on Ballarat," he said.
"She's doing some incredible things now so any program she was affiliated with gets a little bit of a sparkle."
The WNBA could be the next step for Amoore, who still has one year remaining at Virginia Tech.
Amoore could renounce her NCAA eligibility and declare for the draft, as she turns 22 in April.
"I'd be very surprised if she didn't get a shot in the WNBA," Hayes said.
"The way Georgia is so dynamic and explosive, I think if she gets an opportunity she'll make it work."
The Virginia Tech junior will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of fellow Ballarat Miner Jade Melbourne, who will head to the Seattle Storm for the 2023 WNBA season.
