The Courier
Sports Affairs

'I'd be very surprised if she didn't get a shot in the WNBA': ACC team-of-the-year honours for Georgia Amoore

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
March 2 2023 - 10:00am
Georgia Amoore has enjoyed a break-out collegiate season at Virginia Tech. Picture by Getty Images

Ballarat's Georgia Amoore's dominant collegiate season with Virginia Tech has been rewarded with Atlantic Coast Conference team of the year honours.

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

