Premiership brothers join star at new club

Melton has lost three key members of last year's Ballarat Football Netball League premiership side to Diggers Rest for the upcoming season.
Brothers Jaycob Hickey and Lachlan Hickey are the latest to sign for the Riddell District Football Netball League Club, joining ruck Mark Orr.
The Hickeys spent over five seasons together at Melton, becoming integral figures of the Bloods' best 22.
Jaycob Hickey was an interleague representative and was named among his side's best in the grand final win against Sebastopol, collecting 24 disposals and a team-high 10 clearances.
For the season, he ranked second for the Bloods in loose ball gets (average 5.76 a match), one percenters (4.59), third for clearances (5.76) and inside 50s (4.71), and fourth for disposals (23.35) and contested disposals (9).
The onballer also finished 20th in the league for hard ball gets (3.41) and 37th for ranking points (99.47) - placing him among the elite players in the competition.
Lachlan Hickey kicked 20 goals for the Bloods last year while averaging 14.17 disposals a match and 6.17 groundball gets.
The versatile defender-cum-small-forward ranked elite in the competition for inside 50s (4.22) and score involvements (4.11).
Diggers Rest first announced Orr's signing late last year, ending the star ruck's second stint with the club.+
The former VFL big man spent 2018 and 2019 with the Bloods before returning in 2022 after time spent working in New Zealand.
Orr was averaged 34.5 hit outs and 5.23 clearances a match and was one of only six players to rack up 200 or more ranking points in a single game last season, finishing with 53 hit outs, 29 disposals (16 contested) and 16 clearances in a derby win against Melton South.
His departure is off-set by the return of former co-captain Ben Archard, who spent last year with his boyhood club Cohuna.
Archard also spent 2022 on Essendon's VFL list, kicking three goals from two games.
Geelong VFL-aligned midfielder Billy Crofts in Melton's only other big-name departure, having signed for Caroline Springs.
Softening the blow, North Melbourne VFL star Jack Watkins - the brother of premiership player Lachie - has nominated Melton as his home club.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
