Mitch Freedman leaves Guineas options open for Flemington or Rosehill

By David Brehaut
March 1 2023 - 12:00pm
Mitch Freedman with Attrition after winning vat Sandown. Photo by Pat Scala/Racing Photos.

Ballarat trainer Mitch Freedman is expected to decide on Thursday whether to start his emerging three-year-old Attrition in the Australian Guineas at Flemington or Rosehill Guineas on Saturday.

David Brehaut

