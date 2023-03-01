Ballarat trainer Mitch Freedman is expected to decide on Thursday whether to start his emerging three-year-old Attrition in the Australian Guineas at Flemington or Rosehill Guineas on Saturday.
The call is potentially one the biggest of Freedman's training career, with him needing to decide which of the $1million classics over 1600m best suits Attrition.
Freedman has indicated that he is most likely leaning to the Australian Guineas, but chose to dual accept to allow him to weigh all the options.
Attrition has drawn barrier seven in the 16-strong line-up at Flemington, with leading jockey Jamie Kah booked to take the ride.
He has gate one in a field of 14 in Sydney, with Craig Williams engaged to be in the saddle.
Kah rode the colt to third in his second start at Sandown Hillside in July.
Ballarat-based Jarrod Fry has been aboard Attrition in his past three starts, including wins at Sandown Lakeside and Geelong in January to launch this preparation.
Attrition is coming off a fifth in the group 3 CS Hayes, 1400m, at Flemington.
Freedman is yet to taste group 1 success.
He's been close with two seconds and a third from six tries.
A breakthrough would be huge for Freedman, to complete the group 2 and group 3 wins he has to his name.
Weight-for-age winner Jacquinot is the one to beat in the Australian Guineas.
From the Cranbourne stable of Mick Price and Michael Kent junior took out the CF Orr Stakes on protest at his latest start
The Cranbourne stable of Ciaron Maher and David Eustace has The Fortune Teller and Holymanz in the Guineas, with Ballarat's John Allen to ride The Fortune Teller.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
