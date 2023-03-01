In a race to capitalise on prime Ballarat CBD land, a Melbourne-based company has taken what could be considered the next radical step forward in infill development, aiming to "revitalise" an iconic part of the southern station precinct.
The application, put forth by consultancy firm Urbis on behalf of Nigro Group Pty Ltd, and before the City of Ballarat, has ambitions to create a seven-storey residential building and a five-storey office space on 116-122 Lydiard Street North and 8 Mair Street, respectively.
Titled Ballaarat Gateway, the project amasses a combined 3662 square-metres fronting both Lydiard Street at the former Miners Tavern site and an adjoining area on the Mair Street hill next to the station.
It touts the development presents the opportunity to "deliver an exemplar land use" through the injection of a variety of hospitality, retail, hotel, leisure and workplace uses.
The residential block is set to be a hotel with 104 guest rooms. It also proposes to include a library/business facility, a "wellness centre" comprising of a gym and hospitality offerings.
Specifically, it outlines level one will be designated for food and beverage businesses. This floor would also include three rooms, whereas levels two to six would be mainly for visitor accommodation.
The commercial building is set to be designed for either one major tenant or multiple smaller tenancies, with levels one to three to be dedicated for purely office purposes.
The remaining top levels for both complexes are set to cater for more eateries, a childcare centre and other retail businesses.
A mineral pool has also been proposed for level seven of the hotel, and level five of the commercial space is planned to facilitate meetings and operate as a breakout area.
The report outlines the proposal fulfills a number of planning objectives including supporting Ballarat as a leader in the Central Highlands region, improving public transport connectivity while also being sensitive of the city's structural character.
"The addition of more employment generating uses will further strengthen the Central Highlands regional economy contributing to its diversification and resilience," it wrote.
"The proposal seeks to unlock the potential of an underutilised site located close to Ballarat CBD that is serviced by public transport, providing connectivity within the CBD and the wider Ballarat area.
"The proposal presents a high quality architectural and urban design outcome which respects the prevailing character and identity of the local area, including the heritage values of the existing heritage buildings on site and surrounding precinct."
Lying in a commercial zone, subject to a heritage overlay, the report highlights the office space on Mair Street does not require planning permission with heritage protection the responsibility of the "local authority".
Similarly, the hotel site, which is placed to be at the former Robert Dunn Warehouse and features a Renaissance Revival bluestone building at 122 Lydiard Street North and is part of the Lydiard Heritage Precinct, will also not need permission from Heritage Victoria for demolition works, according to advice from heritage conservationist Bryce Raworth.
"The significant fabric of the former warehouse is the original double and triple-storey envelope of the building addressing Lydiard Street, and is retained. The rear wing is secondary fabric that is not considered to contribute to the significance of the precinct to any appreciable extent and on this basis its demolition is supported," Mr Raworth wrote in a statement in the report.
However, the report does mention permission will be required from Heritage Victoria in the future for a proposed pedestrian bridge which will connect the station's south plaza from the hotel block over Coffee Palace Lane.
Plans are also set to be put in place to retain the large oak tree on the lane's embankment.
The project team behind the application have also consulted with Wadawurrung Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation (WTOAC) on their proposal as the development sits in an area of Aboriginal cultural sensitivity.
A letter of acknowledgement was received by Nigro Group Pty Ltd from the First Nations peak body with WTOAC also having been "engaged" in early design concept phases.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
