Gordon will launch its Central Highlands Football League premiership defence in earnest against BFNL club Redan.
The Eagles will take on Redan at the City Oval next Wednesday.
They will flex their muscles over four 15-minute quarters from 5.45pm.
Gordon has kept a low profile in the off-season, not naming any recruits to add to its largely intact premiership line-up.
Ballan, under new coach Shannan Broadbent, will be the first CHFL team to play a full-scale inter-club practice match - meeting Corio at Gordon on Saturday.
Beaufort will also get its practice match program under way against Talbot next Thursday.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
