A new National Centre for Reconciliation, Truth and Justice at Federation University aims to provide national leadership on Indigenous issues.
The university will launch the new centre this month as a driver of "transformational change" through research, education programs, advocacy work and outreach for community and business.
Indigenous Studies Professor Andrew Gunstone, who was appointed associate deputy vice-chancellor reconciliation last year, said the centre would work with the community, industry, government and academia in what is an important time for the country.
Professor Gunstone said Australia faced several pivotal moments in its reconciliation journey in the next few years, including a constitutional referendum on a Voice to Parliament in the second half of 2023. Enshrining a Voice in the constitution, as called for in the Uluru Statement from the Heart, will enable Indigenous people to advise Parliament on policies and laws that impact on their lives.
"It is critical this nation accepts the generous invitation of the Uluru Statement from the Heart and grasps this once-in-a-generation opportunity to change the constitution. As we have seen with the 1999 constitutional referendum on a republic, a failed referendum sets back these opportunities for decades," Professor Gunstone said.
The goal of the National Centre for Reconciliation, Truth and Justice is to play a significant role in those key national, state, and regional engagements which not only include the Uluru Statement from the Heart but state-based dialogues on treaties and truth-telling including the Victorian Yoorrook Justice Commission and the First People's Assembly of Victoria.
"Sometimes people are unclear what reconciliation means, but it's a broader area to look at the issues of truth telling, the issues of justice, how to issue reparative justice and distributive justice and telling the truth about history," Professor Gunstone said.
One project the centre is already working on is developing online modules for industry and business use to help them engage with reconciliation.
Professor Gunstone is also developing a new Reconciliation Action Plan for the university to replace its former one which expired in June.
"There were some excellent targets in the 2019-22 RAP, but many of them fell on the Aboriginal Education Centre. The new RAP will flip this as nationally leading RAP organisations need to commit to embedding reconciliation throughout all areas of the organisation," he said.
Professor Gunstone said Federation University was uniquely placed to be a leader in the sector.
"One of the key things with Federation University, being a regional university as well as having a national centre approach looking at national pieces of work, is we can also engage very closely with the regions," he said.
The centre will be launched on March 15 with a panel discussion with Senator Patrick Dodson, chair of the Joint Standing Committee on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Affairs, and Dr Jackie Huggins, a member of the Federal Government's Referendum Working and Engagement Groups.
