The Courier
Home/Video
Watch

Sovereign Hill preparing to welcome back Chinese tourists

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated March 1 2023 - 7:00pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sovereign Hill celebrating the start of the Year of the Rabbit in late January. Picture by Adam Trafford.

March will see the return of at least 26 scheduled flights a week from China to Melbourne - and Ballarat tourism operators are welcoming them with open arms.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.