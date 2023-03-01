March will see the return of at least 26 scheduled flights a week from China to Melbourne - and Ballarat tourism operators are welcoming them with open arms.
Up until January just a single flight a week operated between Tullamarine and the world's most populous nation - and many of those services were close to empty as new COVID travel bans kicked in.
Sovereign Hill is laying out the red silk carpet for its visitors - with the Chinese Protectorate Camp expected to be renovated in time for the Year of the Dragon on February 10 2024.
"We get a lot of visitors from China during Lunar New Year - and we're really focussed on that. It's an important time," chief executive officer Sarah Quon said.
"We have a really strong connection to China here because about one in five miners on the Ballarat goldfields were Chinese."
In a normal year, about 15 per cent of the park's visitors are from overseas - and of that, two-thirds are Chinese.
Ms Quon said international tourists had begun to trickle in slowly over the last 12 months - with the 'friends and relatives' demographic the first to head through the gates.
"People come from China to visit family members living in Australia," she said.
"So often you get multi-generational groups where there are grandparents visiting from overseas with parents and children based in Australia.
"We are also seeing the return of international students - and when the parents come to visit, they'll often head to regional destinations."
She said they were expecting group travel to ramp up in the next three to six months - and the number of people on flights should be at 75 to 80 per cent of pre-COVID levels by the end of the year.
Ms Quon said Sovereign Hill was likely to benefit from the recent release of New Gold Mountain in China.
The drama series was shot in the park and screened on SBS in 2021.
"It's another positive and it keeps Ballarat on the radar of Chinese travellers," she said.
It stars Alyssa Sutherland from 'Vikings', Chinese-born Kiwi actor Yoson An and fellow New Zealander - Mabel Li.
"We're always open to film opportunities," Ms Quon said.
'That is a door we always have open."
The CEO said she hoped the return of international students would also boost the proportion of staff who spoke Mandarin.
"We've had a group of staff who spoke Chinese - and we hope that portion of our workforce comes back," she said.
"We've had a great relationship with students who've come and worked with us."
Pre-pandemic, the park saw 527,062 visitors in 2018-19.
The park's latest annual report shows it saw 298,884 in 2021-22 - and of those, 269,536 were from Victoria.
A whopping 97,667 went to Winter Wonderlights in 2022 - up from 90,000 in 2019 when the park was lit up for a total of 40 hours.
