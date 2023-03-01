Full coroners findings released into Redan baby's death

The full findings of a coronial inquest into the tragic death of a Ballarat baby just after his first Christmas have been released to the public.
The baby, called Baby A in the report, was six weeks old at his time of death, living with his mother and sister in Redan.
Baby A was born premature and underweight via an emergency caesarean section.
The coronial inquest found Baby A's death to be unascertained, as a lack of an autopsy, at the request of the mother, hampered any potential avenues of investigation.
The baby was found unresponsive by his mother whilst sleeping next to his parents on the morning of December 26, 2020.
Fire Rescue Victoria and Ambulance Victoria members arrived at the scene about 11.04am and took over performing CPR from the mother.
An initial assessment found the baby to be in cardiac arrest. Paramedics intubated Baby A and administered multiple rounds of adrenaline, without success.
Baby A was taken to the Ballarat Base Hospital about 11.32am, and died at 12.05pm.
The death was reported to the coroner as it fell under the definition of a reportable death - a death which was unnatural, unexpected, violent or the result from accident or injury.
After the report of Baby A's death the case was presented to Coroner Philip Byrne by forensic pathologist Professor Noel Woodford.
Professor Woodford recommended an autopsy be performed on Baby A, however Baby A's mother submitted a request for reconsideration as she strongly opposed an autopsy.
Ballarat Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation team Detective Senior Constable Kieran Mullett then submitted a request for autopsy on January 5, 2021.
The Detective Senior Constable said that an autopsy was necessary to determine whether Baby A's death was the result of a natural medical event, an accident, or deliberate act.
The mother objected to this application and Coroner Byrne subsequently refused the application for an autopsy.
A post-mortem CT scan and radiographic skeletal survey was conducted on Baby A, indicating a subtle buckling of the inner cortex of the ribs - consistent with resuscitation fractures.
No other unexpected skeletal trauma was found.
Toxicological analysis of post-mortem blood samples did not identify the presence of alcohol, drugs or poison in Baby A's system.
However, post-mortem hair samples from Baby A identified the presence of MDMA, methamphetamine, THC and tramadol.
The findings note that drugs can be found in hair as a result of consumption or external exposure to drugs.
Professor Woodford determined Baby A's cause of death to be unascertained, a view which was supported by the Coroner.
The findings go on to state Professor Woodford noted in SIDS-type cases, a full autopsy may not provide any additional information to further clarify the cause of death.
Other potential causes of death, such as the accidental or deliberate obstruction of airways or seizures, may not bare significant findings in an autopsy.
The report also found Baby A to have had some risk factors for Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, including sleeping on an adult mattress, sleeping with soft objects and co-sleeping with his parents.
He was also exposed to cigarette smoke in utero and in the environment after birth, as well as being born underweight and premature.
Professor Woodford said there were no findings in the post-mortem examinations which raised concerns about a non-accidental death.
Coroner Catherine Fitzgerald found Baby A's cause of death to be from unascertained causes at a hearing on February 7, 2023.
