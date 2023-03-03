The Courier
Preview

BMS plotting to stop red-hot Victoria side | BHBR Saturday Pennant Finals Wk 1 Preview

Edward Holland
Edward Holland
March 3 2023 - 12:00pm
Geoff Allan of BMS in action against Victoria. Picture by Adam Trafford

Victoria has been the number one side all season long in the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Saturday pennant, as BMS prepares for a semi-final clash with the minor premiers at Central Wendouree.

