Victoria has been the number one side all season long in the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Saturday pennant, as BMS prepares for a semi-final clash with the minor premiers at Central Wendouree.
BMS President Kevin McLean knows Saturday's finals match-up will be a challenge.
"We know we're going into Saturday as the underdog, Victoria has convincingly been the best side all season long," McLean said.
"But finals are different and whoever comes to play wins the game so we're quietly confident and if we don't win we'll get another shot next week."
BMS claimed 11 wins this season and heads into Saturday on a three-game winning streak.
"We had a bit of a lapse earlier in the season but we've started to hit our form again now," McLean said.
"Our players know what finals are about and hopefully we can go a bit further this year."
"Overall it has been a fantastic season for the club, we've got three divisions in finals on Saturday."
Sebastopol hosts Webbcona in the first semi-final, with Webbcona sneaking into the top four at the eleventh hour.
It was a thrilling contest last time out between the two sides.
Webbcona walked away with a four-shot win, taking two rinks in the round 13 clash.
