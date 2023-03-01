The Courier
Home/Video
Watch

Laid-back nature the key to Ballarat woman's longevity

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated March 1 2023 - 7:32pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Frances Harris (right) with friend May Robinson, enjoying the streets of Ballarat. Picture supplied.

Ballarat has lost another one of its famed 'Lucas girls' with the passing of Fran Harris, just four months shy of her 105th birthday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.