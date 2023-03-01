Ballarat has lost another one of its famed 'Lucas girls' with the passing of Fran Harris, just four months shy of her 105th birthday.
When Frances Lorraine Priddle was born on July 5, 1918 Australia had five million people and Tsar Nicholas II was still alive. The cost of living was also a big issue then, with a loaf of bread setting you back four pennies.
Grandson Mark Harris said 'Nan' was born in Queenscliff, where she often returned to visit a relative who piloted ships through the rip at Port Phillip Bay.
"She moved to Ballarat as a toddler, went to Golden Point Primary School and then Ballarat Girls School opposite the fire station in Barkly Street," he said.
"Neither of those schools exist now."
Mark said his grandmother went on to work for the Ballarat-based Lucas Clothing Company in the 1930s before getting married in 1940 to Leonard Harris who went on to serve in World War II.
"Nan didn't really talk about the old days much - she focused on the present. So we're not sure about much of her early life," he said.
"But she made all her own clothes, did a lot of sewing and made things from patterns."
Mark said many members of the family all lived within walking distance of each other in Golden Point.
"Nan never had a licence - and had to walk or rely on others to drive her," he said. "She didn't smoke or drink either - but there may have been a little something in the punch at Christmas."
Mr and Mrs Harris had three sons, more than a dozen grandchildren and just as many great-grandchildren.
The Courier reported on the arrival of her great-great grandson Ollie in 2013.
Mark described his nan as an amazing cook.
The husband-wife duo ran a milk bar in Ballarat's north during the 1960s where Mrs Harris sold her coveted cakes and slices.
"Her life was based around her family," Mark said.
"She was so relaxed and chilled. I think that's why she lived so long."
Mark's grandfather died 34 years ago - and his grandmother lived independently until the age of 100.
"Nan stayed pretty sharp until about the age of 102," he said.
"Over the last year or so it's been hard for her, there was a decline. We could see she was getting dementia."
She died at the PS Hobson Nursing Home in Wendouree last Friday.
A service will be held at FW Barnes from 2pm this Friday.
Ballarat has a long link with longevity.
Myra Nicholson was Australia's oldest woman at 112 years and 280 days when she died in September 2007. She was born in Clarkes Hill, east of Ballarat, in 1894.
Pootilla-based relative Vera Labbett lived to 109.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
