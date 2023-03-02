The Courier

March 18 starts for Ballarat's men's state league teams | season fixtures

March 2 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three straight home games for Sebastopol Vikings to launch state league season.

Sebastopol Vikings will open the Football Victoria men's state league three north-west season with three home games.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.