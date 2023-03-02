Sebastopol Vikings will open the Football Victoria men's state league three north-west season with three home games.
The Vikings will start their campaign against Westside Strikers Caroline Springs on Saturday, March 18.
They will follow up with Williamstown and Point Cook at St Georges Reserve under new coach Michael Busija, who is in his second stint in charge of the Vikings.
The first round will provide an intriguing challenge for Busija, who had a short stint at Caroline Springs in a support coaching role a few seasons ago.
The 12-team competition will comprise 22 rounds, with 11 at home.
Sebastopol had six wins last year to finish 10th.
Westside finished on top of state league four west last season to earn promotion.
BALLARAT SC will begin the state league five west season in front of a home crowd at Trekardo Park.
Ballarat will be Wyndham before going on the road for the next three weeks.
The Reds finished eighth last year with eight wins.
Their first opponent Wyndham struggled to finish just one spot off the bottom.
This competition also has 12 teams and will have a 22-round season.
BALLARAT City FC also has its first game of the NPL3 season on Saturday, March 18, away to Nunawading City.
