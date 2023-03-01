More than 20 fire fighting units as well as aircraft have now brought a fire burning near Gillies Road at Ascot to under control.
The fire was earlier listed as small but a Watch and Act message was reduced to a Stay Informed message shortly after 5pm..
The bushfire was burning in mixed bush and farming land and it is not yet known if any properties were damaged.
South-westerly winds gusting up to 33km/h threatened to blow the fire closer to Gillies Road.
Air support had been called and the Black Hawk firefighting unit was deployed at the fire.
The update warning notice reads:
The Threat is Reduced following the grassfire at Ascot.
People located within Ascot are now able to resume normal activities.
Please continue to stay informed and monitor conditions.
EARLIER at 4pm
Emergency Victoria earlier issued this notice:
Don't wait, leaving now is the safest option - conditions may change and get worse very quickly. Emergency services may not be able to help you if you decide to stay.
What you should do:
If the situation changes or you feel unsafe you should leave:
