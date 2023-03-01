The Courier

Ascot bushfire still not under control.

Updated March 1 2023 - 5:54pm, first published 3:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 20 fire fighting units as well as aircraft have now brought a fire burning near Gillies Road at Ascot to under control.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.