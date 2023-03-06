An alleged thief has denied police claims about a burglary and theft of power tools at a hearing in Ballarat.
Christopher Forster appeared from custody at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday facing charges of burglary and theft among others.
Forster's defence counsel indicated to the court that he would plead guilty to majority of the charges brought against him - beyond one count of burglary and one of theft.
The alleged offending started on June 24, 2022, with Forster allegedly taking a misplaced Commonwealth Bank card from the premises at about 7.30pm.
Forster was alleged to have used the card to purchase cigarettes at stores in Sebastopol and Delacombe.
Each transaction was made using the card's tap function, with a total amount of $322.30 allegedly stolen to purchase cigarettes.
The victim was alerted to the suspicious activity from the Commonwealth Bank, and shortly after the card was deactivated.
Police allege Forster was identified on closed-circuit television cameras using the stolen credit card on multiple occasions.
Forster was also alleged to have participated in a burglary at Warrnambool Toyota on June 26, 2022.
The court heard Forster allegedly entered the premises through the rear and opened a shed's roller door, finding nothing on value inside.
Forster contested the charges of burglary attached to the alleged offending.
Later on the day of June 26, Forster was allegedly spotted on CCTV stealing petrol from a Warrnambool service station in a white Holden Commodore alongside two co-accused.
The vehicle was later located by police, with Forster and one of the co-accused allegedly fleeing the scene on foot.
The stolen credit card, a stolen wallet, five stolen MacPac jackets and a stolen Milwaukee brushless drill set were allegedly found in the car.
The matter was adjourned until April 6 for a further contest mention.
