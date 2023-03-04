THE wedding industry's stop-start rollercoaster of the past three years is in full throttle with bolder bridal decisions than before, nuptials specialist Laura Feldman has found.
The Ivory Haus director said the COVID-19 pandemic had changed up the wedding scene with many unwritten rules now out the window.
"People are still doing traditional - and that will always be in - but we're seeing a lot more creativity in the industry, a lot more disco balls and festival brides," Ms Feldman said.
"People are getting married any day of the week, there are lots of Thursdays and Fridays, I think because venues are quite booked out. There are lots of elopements and people getting married in private then having a big party afterwards."
Ms Feldman said many in the wedding industry had gone from the juggles of working around constantly changing COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on weddings to a massive catch-up game once confidence in dates grew.
Now, she said, many were unsure what exactly was next but it sure seemed fun - including the odd bridal photos in the McDonald's drive-through or wearing denim jackets for portraits.
Catering has largely flipped to outsourcing food trucks with offerings of ice-cream and fairy floss.
Ooh La Lemonade owner Paige Phelan specialises in boutique event hire with a vintage twist.
Ms Phelan said many couples were a lot clearer in what they wanted in their wedding, coming in with a definite plan instead of potential ideas.
She said the time in lockdown and uncertainty seemed to have given couples the chance to deeply consider what was important - and this was at both ends of the scale.
"There are couples who are not inviting as many people and creating exactly what they want to create - instead of inviting 200 guests with most of the budget on food and drinks, they can really choose where they want that extra money to go," Ms Phelan said.
"Some couples have lost a lot of money in COVID such as on flights when people could no longer come. People seem much more relaxed and happy to commit to smaller parties.
"...There are also those who felt after missing out on so much, they just want to have everything."
This comes after more than two years with couples doing the pandemic pivot on their wedding plans, such as James and Jane Edwards who raced down the aisle before the first lockdown in March 2020 and celebrated with pizza from The Forge with immediate family. At the same time, bride Samantha Mennan's seamstress finished alterations in one afternoon to beat tightening restrictions.
Later that year, bride-to-be Pedita van Hees showed The Courier her skills in transforming a fascinator into a mask under COVID-19 rules that had brides masking up as they walked down the aisle, only able to remove their masks once beside their groom.
Ivory Haus Wedding Fair is set to showcase what the Ballarat region can offer couples for their big day in a locally focused forum, encouraging couples to spend local and continue to boost the wedding industry's recovery.
The wedding fair, which started in 2018, is entry by donation.
All money raised this year will support Ballarat charity Twin Hearts, which will direct funding to charities in the region that do not typically receive any government support.
This has included the likes of the Yuille Park young parent program, scouts, and family violence support service WRISC.
Ivory Haus Wedding Fair is at the Mercure Hotel and Convention Centre on Main Road this Sunday from 10am.
