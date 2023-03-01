A rural primary school's major fundraiser, the Mountain of Fun Run, has taken on a new direction following the impacts of COVID-19.
St Brendan's Primary School will no longer hold the popular fun run, which had been held for more than 10 years before it stopped in 2020.
The fun run would normally be held on the first weekend in March, attracting hundreds of runners and walkers.
Principal Inez French said it was not viable to hold the event when the coronavirus pandemic hit.
"When it came up again three years later, we had a new group of families and we decided we would take a different direction for our fundraising and different ways of raising the profile of our school," Ms French said.
"The fun run was very successful and COVID certainly knocked that on the head. We had a lot more families then too, so the load could be spread around a lot more because it was a lot of work.
"Whereas now we have to look at things that are manageable for the school and meeting the needs of families and what they can manage as well. We have a very hardworking parent committee that is doing a really great job in that space."
To replace the Mountain of Fun Run, St Brendan's Primary School now holds a barbecue at Dunnstown's sunflower farm Pick Your Own Sunflowers.
The barbecue is held for about three weeks over the sunflower season, normally in March, to raise funds and promote the school.
"All the money that parents and friends raise goes towards improving our school and improving the learning outcomes for our children," Ms French said.
"We put money towards our kids making connections with other schools. As a small school we really know the importance of making connections with other schools."
IN THE NEWS:
St Brendan's Primary School runs a program for year six pupils to make connections with other year six pupils from Catholic schools going through to secondary school.
It does sport with St Patrick's Primary School pupils at Gordon and next week years three to six pupils are going on school camp with Daylesford's St Michael's Primary School pupils.
"There is a real focus on building up connections with other schools, building relationships, and we can offer lots of small group instruction so that is something we really like as well," Ms French said.
"We feel even as a small school we have lots of really good things to offer and our school community is passionate about our school so they will put a lot of effort into fundraising and promoting our school the best way they can."
Ms French said thousands of people visited the sunflower farm, travelling past St Brendan's to get there.
"People are welcome to come out to see the sunflowers and buy a sausage to support the school and have a great day out," she said.
The date of the first barbecue is yet to be confirmed until the sunflower season is announced. The Pick Your Own Sunflowers website is: https://www.pickyourownsunflowers.com/
To find out more about St Brendan's Primary School or to book a school tour, go to https://www.sbdunnstown.catholic.edu.au/ or phone 5334 7604.
