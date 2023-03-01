Four finalists for Ballarat Sportswoman of the Year Award

Four athletes are in the running for the prestigious Ballarat Sportswoman of the Year Award.
Three-time winner Katrina Werry is among the 2022 finalists.
The Olympian and multiple world rowing champion is vying with tennis player Zoe Hives, racewalker Alanna Peart and AFLW player Amy McDonald for the honour
The Sportsmen's Association of Australia Ballarat associates branch will present the award at a dinner at Ballarat Golf Club on Thursday, March 9.
Werry, 29, has been sportswoman of the year in 2017, 2019 and 2021.
She is coming off a big year in which she was a member of the Australian eight which finished fifth in the final at Tokyo Olympic Games and part of the women's coxless four to claim a bronze medal at the world championships.
The four also won gold at the World Rowing Cup II regatta.
Hives, 26, won her way through a qualifying tournament to earn a berth in the opening round at Wimbledon.
Peart, 19, is a former Ballarat Sportsgirl of the Year and past recipient of the Blackbourn Encouragement Award - accolades which will also be presented at the awards night.
She represented Australia at the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships in Muscat last year and World Under-20 Athletics Championships in Colombia, as well as the Oceania Open 20km Race Walking Championships in Adelaide.
McDonald, 24, continued to impress in AFLW with her second consecutive best and fairest for Geelong.
She was also named in Champion Data's 2022 AFLW All-Star stats team.
Three finalists have been named for the Junior Sportsgirl of the Year - Daisy Sudholz (athletics), Sara Kennedy (cricket) and Dusty Taylor-Irwin (lawn bowls).
This will be the first time in three years this award has been presented.
It was put on hold in 2010 and 2021 owing to the impact of COVID-19. Alanna Peart was the latest recipient in 2019.
Sports administrator and spirit of sport award will also be presented for the first time since 2019.
The Ballarat Sportswoman of the Year was first awarded in 1975, with athletics' Sandra Griffin winning.
The Ballarat Sportsgirl of the Year was introduced at the same time, with basketballer Robyn Maher the winner.
