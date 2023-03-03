Lake Wendouree coach Jack Fitzpatrick remains hopeful that Ash Simpson will return to the Lakers this Ballarat Football Netball League season.
The former captain missed the 2022 BFNL season with an Achilles injury and will instead remain overseas in 2023.
It is a decision that Fitzpatrick did not have any issues with.
"My exact words to Ash before he left were that the football club will always be here and you're only young once," Fitzpatrick said.
"You'd be mad not to be making the most of being able to travel while you can."
Fitzpatrick said the door was open for Simpson, should he want to return midway through the season.
The Lakers will also be without former best-and-fairest winner Nick Rippon for the second-consecutive season, with the onballer expressing his desire to play alongside brother Marshall at Birchip-Watchem in the North Central Football League.
Rippon had never played under Fitzpatrick, who enters his second season as Lakers coach.
"I know he (Rippon) is a high-quality player but I never had the luxury of coaching him," Fitzpatrick said.
"So from that point of view I'm not going to miss him, it's just we won't be getting him back."
Rippon joins Scott Carlin on the Lakers' departure list, after Carlin returned to Terang-Mortlake in the Hampden Football Netball League over the off-season.
"It was great to have Scott at the club last year, we're obviously going to miss him," Fitzpatrick said.
"He spent half of last season playing VFL for Geelong so again in some ways it's not like we had him every week."
The Lakers won just one game last season, its opening-round Good Friday clash against Redan, to finish bottom of the ladder.
