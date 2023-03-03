The Courier

Lake Wendouree to remain without former captain Ash Simpson

March 3 2023 - 4:00pm
Former Lake Wendouree captain Ash Simpson in action for the Lakers during the 2019 BFNL season. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Lake Wendouree coach Jack Fitzpatrick remains hopeful that Ash Simpson will return to the Lakers this Ballarat Football Netball League season.

Sports reporter with The Courier

