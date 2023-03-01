The Courier

Victoria's best among entries for Ballarat District Croquet Association tournament

Updated March 2 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BDCA tournament banager Brian Reither on the rink.

Ballarat croquet has one of its biggest events of the year next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.