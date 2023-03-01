Ballarat croquet has one of its biggest events of the year next week.
The Ballarat and District Croquet Association has its four-day Begonia annual open tournament from Monday.
The event at the Ballarat Alexandra rinks in Prince of Wales Park will open with divisions one and two on Monday and Tuesday, followed by divisions three and four on Wednesday and Thursday.
BDCA tournament secretary Gwen Hamilton said a quality field would be taking part, with Victorian representatives playing on the opening two days.
She said the Ballarat appearance was part of their preparation for the annual Eire Cup interstate teams tournament at the Victorian Croquet Centre in Cairnlea on March 15-19.
Play will begin at 8am on all four days, with games set down for 135 minutes.
Ballarat Alexandra, Ballarat Western, Ararat Alexandra and Beaufort clubs make up the Ballarat and District Croquet Association.
