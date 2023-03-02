Burn-off planned near Daylesford this week

Residents should be aware there may be smoke this week from a planned burn near Daylesford, on the Old Tom Track.
An update from Forest Fire Management Victoria and the CFA notes the burn-off could be ignited "at any time within the next 10 days", if weather conditions remain suitable.
The planned burn will be about four kilometres southwest of Daylesford.
"Weather conditions and fuel moisture levels at the burn site are being monitored and safety checks carried out in preparation for the burn. If conditions are not suitable, the burn may be postponed," the update states.
"Note that some burns are carried out in stages, with part of the burn completed, and crews returning later to carry out further work within the burn area. If so, you will receive notifications when the burn is once again scheduled to be carried out."
Some access to the area may be restricted while the burn is carried out, and the agencies warn smoke will be visible.
More information is available online, or by phoning 1800 226 226.
