The Courier

Burn-off planned near Daylesford this week

Updated March 2 2023 - 12:11pm, first published 12:00pm
Firefighters patrol a planned burn in Ballarat. File photo

Residents should be aware there may be smoke this week from a planned burn near Daylesford, on the Old Tom Track.

