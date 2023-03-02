Pressure is mounting on authorities to address Bridge Mall's antisocial behaviour issues ahead of a $15m redevelopment, with state politicians joining the chorus crying out for solutions.
Liberal Member for Western Victoria Joe McCracken spoke up in state parliament last week to highlight The Courier's coverage of relentless harassment suffered by shopkeepers in the mall precinct, calling on the Police Minister Anthony Carbines to come out and see things for himself.
Mr McCracken this week told The Courier he had several ideas to improve things in the notoriously "dodgy" area, including relocating the Little Bridge Street bus terminal which "tends to attract negative behaviour" from "quite often alcohol or drug affected" people.
"One possible location could be along Grenville Street South, opposite the police station," Mr McCracken said.
"Combined with appropriate lighting, this might help deter anti-social behaviour.
"It's a small change that could make a big difference."
Other suggestions included regular police patrols to "create a visible presence" in the area and releasing data on police response times to "give confidence to locals that if they dial 000 for a police emergency, they will get a timely response".
"Given that the Ballarat police station is literally a few hundred metres away, you'd think there would be regular monitoring and fast responses," Mr McCracken said.
"Anecdotally, I've had locals concerned about police response times."
ALP Member for Wendouree Juliana Addison previously told The Courier she would contact the police minister for urgent "follow up" on Little Bridge Street traders' concerns, aired at a meeting with police and Ballarat City Council in February.
Also in response to that meeting, Acting Ballarat Sergeant Dominic Alderman confirmed police would increase patrols of the area, and Mayor Cr Des Hudson said more work would be done around graffiti prevention and "potential further upgrades" at the Little Bridget Street bus interchange.
READ MORE:
The council in 2020 pledged to "beautify" Little Bridge Street to create a "more vibrant gateway" to Bridge Mall and deliver "immediate improvements" responding to feedback from traders and shoppers.
"Major changes" were flagged for the bus interchange, including upgraded seating, improved pedestrian access, fencing, garden beds and tree plantings.
Around the same time the City received $450,000 in federal government funding for CCTV, lighting and bollards to be installed in Little Bridge Street to improve safety.
The full $15m mall redevelopment, which includes reopening Bridge Street to traffic and adding a new playground, meeting spots, and car parking, is due for completion next year.
Mr McCracken fears the council-led project will have "minimal impact" on issues plaguing the area, comparing it to the eastern entrance to Central Square which has been "revitalised" in the past but "is still a location where anti-social and sometimes intimidating behaviour can occur".
"Changing the streetscape is one thing - but changing negative behaviour needs a holistic approach," he said.
He was disappointed the state government "don't seem to care enough to do anything" to address the issues, and said the situation was an example of Ballarat being "ignored because it's a safe Labor area".
"I feel for small business owners and local shoppers in the area who just want to get on with their lives without living in fear - and they have every right to do so," he said.
"I hope the Minister for Police can visit, listen to locals, and will consider taking measures to ease concerns to ensure the area feels safer for everyone."
A state government spokesperson said police were investigating recent "incidents and complaints" from local traders and that the government had invested $4.5 billion to ensure police across Victoria, including Ballarat, "have the resources and tools they need to continue to do their important work and keep our community safe".
Ballarat City Council received $700,000 under the Empowering Communities grants for evidence-based approaches which tackle local issues and strengthen community safety, with projects selected by an advisory group of community stakeholders.
"We're continuing to back early intervention and crime prevention programs to empower communities and support young people away from crime," the spokesperson said.
