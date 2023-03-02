The Greater Western Victoria Rebels have confirmed both their under-18 and under-16 Boys squads, set to compete in the Talent League commencing March 25.
The 43-player under-18 squad consists of three 19-year olds, 21 top-aged players and 19 bottom-agers.
Brooke Brown, GWV Rebels Talent Operations Lead, said it had been a "rigorous" pre-season for the Rebels hopefuls.
"The boys should be congratulated on their hard work and dedication, but really its only just the beginning," Brown said.
"It's exciting to see a number of boys who didn't make either squads in 2022 gain selection. That just shows their drive to succeed and having the ability to take on feedback and just not giving up."
Boys Head Coach David Loader said the under-18 squad had a "terrific" balance.
"We look forward to watching the squad develop and grow as young athletes and young men as the season progresses," Loader said.
"Our playing list will face many obstacles across the season, but I believe we have a squad that will relish the challenges and represent our region admirably."
The Rebels Talent League season kicks off on March 25 in a double-header against Bendigo.
The Talent League fixture sees the Rebels travel to Reid Oval, Warrnambool for the first time since 2014.
The Rebels Boys play in Ballarat five times this season, with home games also played at Princes Park and Highgate Recreation Reserve.
